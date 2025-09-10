Amid Nepal protests, security heightened in seven border districts in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: With Nepal being in the grip of violent protests, the Uttar Pradesh government issued directives to the state police administration to remain on high alert across all seven border districts with the Himalayan nation. The move came after the resignation of Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli following days of anti-government protests led by young demonstrators against corruption and a controversial social media ban order.

After the state government’s directives, UP Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna ordered round-the-clock surveillance, intensified patrolling, and deployment of additional police personnel in Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj -- the seven districts which share a 600-km long border with Nepal.

Moreover, a special control room has also been set up at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow to assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. Three helpline numbers, including one WhatsApp number, will remain operational 24×7 – 0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, and 9454401674 (WhatsApp also on 9454401674).

According to ADG (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash, the UP Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and providing all possible assistance to Indian citizens stranded in Nepal.

While the India-Nepal border has not been sealed, vigil has been stepped up. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the open porous border with the neighbouring Himalayan state, has intensified patrolling to prevent infiltration of anti-social elements. Commissioner of Devipatan division, Shashi Lal Bhushan Sushil, instructed district magistrates of Balrampur, Shravasti and Bahraich to coordinate closely with police and SSB authorities.