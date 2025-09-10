India-Nepal international border along Uttarakhand sealed following fresh disputes, protests in Nepal

DEHRADUN: The India-Nepal international border, particularly along Uttarakhand, has been sealed following fresh disputes and nationwide protests erupting in Nepal.

All movement of vehicles and pedestrians across the border was halted on Wednesday morning and will remain suspended until further notice.

However, Nepali citizens residing in India or visiting are being permitted to return to their home country. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been actively appealing to Nepali nationals to facilitate their safe passage back.

The border closure has also brought to a standstill the daily movement of essential goods from the Banbasa region. Fuel, soap, pulses, rice, and salt, which are regularly supplied from Banbasa to border towns in Nepal, are no longer reaching Nepali citizens through local shops.

Nepal is grappling with escalating violence, arson, and uncontrolled situations.

In response, the Nepali Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders from morning until 5 pm, followed by a curfew until 6 am the next day.

A statement from the army warned that any form of protest, vandalism, arson, or attacks targeting individuals or property during this period would be considered a criminal activity and be dealt with accordingly.

The statement also highlighted the potential for "rape and violent attacks," stating, "Considering the country's security situation, restrictive orders and curfew have been enforced."

In light of the turmoil, Indian security forces have heightened vigilance along the entire border stretch, from Pithoragarh's Dharchula in Uttarakhand to the districts bordering Nepal in Bihar.

The SSB has placed all border police stations on high alert, with officers continuously monitoring the situation to prevent any infiltration or disturbances.