'With a high degree of certainty': Donald Trump says that suspect in Kirk killing caught

OREM: The suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been captured, President Donald Trump said Friday in an announcement that appeared to represent a significant breakthrough in an investigation that captivated public attention and spanned nearly two days.

“With a high degree of certainty, we have him,” Trump announced in a live interview on Fox News Channel on Friday morning. He said a minister also involved with law enforcement turned the suspect, whose name was not immediately known, into authorities,

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,’” Trump said.

The FBI and Justice Department did not immediately comment, but a news conference in Utah, where the killing took place on a college campus Wednesday, planned a news conference for later in the morning.

Kirk was killed by a single shot in what police said was a targeted attack and Utah’s governor called a political assassination. Kirk co-founded the nonprofit political organization Turning Point USA.

Authorities recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the scene and had said the shooter jumped off a roof and vanished into the woods after the shooting.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point at Utah Valley University at the time of the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

Federal investigators and state officials on Thursday had released photos and a video of the person they believe is responsible. Kirk was shot as he spoke to a crowd gathered in a courtyard at the university in Orem.

More than 7,000 leads and tips had poured in, officials said. Authorities have yet to publicly name the suspect or cite a motive in the killing, the latest act of political violence to convulse the United States.