UP bus carrying Andhra pilgrims 'attacked' near Kathmandu amid Nepal unrest; several injured

LUCKNOW: An Indian tourist bus from Uttar Pradesh, carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured, the bus driver has claimed.

The alleged incident took place on September 9 near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border, when the agitators targeted the bus carrying 49 Indians.

According to the driver, the protestors looted the passengers and attacked them leaving over half a dozen passengers injured. They took advantage of the ongoing protests and unrest in the Himalayan state, prompting heightened security along the seven border districts of UP including Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Stones were reportedly pelted, shattering windows and injuring passengers, including women and the aged, the driver claimed.

“Seven to eight passengers were hurt, but Nepalese Army personnel came to our aid. The Government of India, later, arranged for all stranded passengers to be airlifted from Kathmandu to Delhi,” said Shyamu Nishad, a bus staff from Prayagraj. The damaged bus reached the Sonauli border near Maharajganj on late Thursday evening.

Recounting the horror, Raj, the driver from Andhra Pradesh, said the mob attacked as he was trying to head back to India. “The attackers pelted stones at the bus, breaking the glass panes and looted our belongings. All passengers have now been flown to Delhi,” he said after reaching the Sonauli border with the damaged vehicle.