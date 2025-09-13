Airstrikes, drones, tariffs: Being the US' friend is not what it used to be

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump returned to the White House vowing always to put America first. In recent days, even longtime US allies have found out the hard way that friendship has limits.

Russia, which has rebuffed Trump's pleas for a ceasefire in Ukraine, apparently fired 17 drones that landed Wednesday in Poland -- whose security is guaranteed by the US-backed NATO alliance and whose president visited the White House the previous week.

A day earlier, Qatar -- home to the largest US air base in the Middle East and classified by Washington as a major non-NATO ally -- saw Israel carry out airstrikes targeting Palestinian militants Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is close to Trump's political base, attacked even though Qatar has assiduously courted the US president including with a controversial gift of a luxury jet.

Also in recent weeks, zealous US immigration agents, fulfilling Trump's promise of mass deportations, rounded up hundreds of South Korean workers at a Hyundai-LG battery plant in the state of Georgia, stunning the treaty-bound US ally that had been promising greater investment.

Trump has also ramped up sanctions on India, courted for decades by leaders of both parties, drawing outrage in a democracy long seen by the United States as a counterweight to fellow billion-plus power China.