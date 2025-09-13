Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza City and hospital says at least 32 are dead

DEIR AL-BALAH: A barrage of airstrikes killed at least 32 people across Gaza City as Israel ramps up its offensive there and urges Palestinians to evacuate, medical staff reported Saturday.

The dead included 12 children, according to the morgue in Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were brought.

Israel in recent day has intensified strikes across Gaza City, destroying multiple high-rise buildings and accusing Hamas of putting surveillance equipment in them. It has ordered residents to leave, part of an offensive aimed at taking over the largest Palestinian city, which it says is Hamas' last stronghold. Hundreds of thousands of people remain there, struggling under conditions of famine.

One of the strikes overnight and into early morning Saturday hit a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing a family of 10, including a mother and her three children, said health officials. Images showed the strikes hitting followed by plumes of smoke.

Israel's army didn't immediately respond to questions about the strikes.

In the wake of escalating hostilities and calls to evacuate the city, the number of people leaving has spiked in recent weeks, according to aid workers. However, many families remain stuck because of the cost of finding transportation and housing, while others having been displaced too many times and don’t want to move again, not trusting that anywhere in the enclave is safe.