Trump's threat to target 'radical left' after Kirk's killing raises fears he's trying to silence foes

White House blames ‘terrorist networks’

Authorities said they believe the suspect in Kirk’s assassination acted alone, and they charged him with murder on Tuesday.

However, administration officials have repeatedly made sweeping statements about the need for broader investigations and punishments related to Kirk's death.

Attorney General Pam Bondi blamed “left-wing radicals” for the shooting and said “they will be held accountable.” Stephen Miller, a top policy adviser, said there was an “organized campaign that led to this assassination.”

Miller's comments came during a conversation with Vice President JD Vance, who was guest-hosting Kirk's talk show from his ceremonial office in the White House on Monday.

Miller said he was feeling “focused, righteous anger,” and “we are going to channel all of the anger" as they work to “uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks" by using “every resource we have."

Vance blamed “crazies on the far left” for saying the White House would "go after constitutionally protected speech.” Instead, he said, “We’re going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates and engages in violence.”

Asked for examples, the White House pointed to demonstrations where police officers and federal agents have been injured, as well as the distribution of goggles and face masks during protests over immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

There was also a report that Indivisible offered to reimburse people who gathered at Tesla dealerships to oppose Elon Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency. Sometimes cars were later vandalized.

Indivisible's leadership has said “political violence is a cancer on democracy" and said that their own organization has “been threatened by right-wingers all year.”

Nonprofits brace for impact

Trump's executive actions have rattled nonprofit groups with attempts to limit their work or freeze federal funding, but more aggressive proposals to revoke tax-exempt status never materialized.

Now the mood has darkened as nonprofits recruit lawyers and bolster the security of their offices and staff.

"It’s a heightened atmosphere in the wake of political violence, and organizations who fear they might be unjustly targeted in its wake are making sure that they are ready,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the government watchdog group Public Citizen.

Trump made retribution against political enemies a cornerstone of his comeback campaign, and he's mobilized the federal government to reshape law firms, universities and other traditionally independent institutions. He also ordered an investigation into ActBlue, an online liberal fundraising platform.

Some nonprofits expect the administration to focus on prominent funders like Soros, a liberal billionaire who has been a conservative target for years, to send a chill through the donor community.

Trump recently said Soros should face a racketeering investigation, though he didn't make any specific allegations. The Open Society Foundations condemned violence and Kirk’s assassination in a statement and said “it is disgraceful to use this tragedy for political ends to dangerously divide Americans and attack the First Amendment."

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, wrote on social media that “the murder of Charlie Kirk could have united Americans to confront political violence” but "Trump and his anti-democratic radicals look to be readying a campaign to destroy dissent.”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said “it is disingenuous and false for Democrats to say administration actions are about political speech.” She said the goal is to "target those committing criminal acts and hold them accountable.”