Lebanon says Israeli strike on south kills five

BEIRUT: At least five people were killed by an Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon on Sunday, including three children, the Lebanese health ministry said, with the president denouncing it as a "massacre".

The state-run National News Agency reported that the strike, near Bint Jbeil, had targeted a motorcycle.

Israel launches frequent strikes inside Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, despite a November ceasefire meant to end more than a year of hostilities between them.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike as a "massacre" and called on the international community to press Israel to respect the ceasefire.

"As we are in New York to discuss matters of peace and human rights, Israel continues its ongoing violations of international resolutions," Aoun said, according to a presidency statement on X.

He accused Israel of "committing a new massacre in Bint Jbeil, which claimed the lives of five martyrs, including three children".

The president was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

"We call on the international community, whose leaders are present in the halls of the United Nations, to exert every effort to stop violations of international resolutions," he added.