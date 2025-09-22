US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'

UNITED NATIONS: Washington's new envoy to the United Nations vowed Monday to "defend every inch of NATO territory" as he addressed an emergency meeting over an incursion by Russian fighter jets into Estonia's air space.

NATO scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday breached Estonian airspace for some 12 minutes, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation and a denial from Moscow.

Estonia, a NATO member, called for a meeting of the UN's top body, the Security Council, "in response to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace", and talks with other NATO allies.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations. And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat, and to emphasize, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of NATO territory," said US Ambassador Mike Waltz.

The incursion came after fellow NATO member Poland said earlier this month Russian drones had repeatedly violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, in what Warsaw called an "act of aggression."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday joined the condemnation of the latest airspace violation, vowing to defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia.