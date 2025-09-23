Large part of Kupiansk captured, want to expand deeper into Kharkiv region: Russian Army

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday it had captured a large part of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and that it wanted to expand its advance much deeper into the Kharkiv region.
"Control over Kupiansk will allow for further advances deep into the Kharkiv region, including towards Izium and Chuguiv," the Russian army said in a statement.
Kharkiv is not among the five regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed, as its troops were largely pushed out of the region in a succesful counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces in 2022.
Russia's latest statement appears to show it has not abandoned its territorial ambitions in the region.
The Russian army said it controlled more than 65 percent of the buildings in Kupiansk.
AFP was not able to verify Russia's claim. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists last week that Kyiv was still battling for control of the city.
"In the Kupiansk area, intense actions are ongoing, and there are appropriate forces there," he said.
Kupiansk, an important transport hub, was initially captured by Russian forces in the first months of the assault before being retaken by Ukraine.
Russia says taking the town will help it advance in the neighbouring Donetsk region.