Large part of Kupiansk captured, want to expand deeper into Kharkiv region: Russian Army

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday it had captured a large part of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk and that it wanted to expand its advance much deeper into the Kharkiv region.

"Control over Kupiansk will allow for further advances deep into the Kharkiv region, including towards Izium and Chuguiv," the Russian army said in a statement.

Kharkiv is not among the five regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed, as its troops were largely pushed out of the region in a succesful counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces in 2022.