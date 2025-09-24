Gaza civil defence says dozens killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed dozens of people across the Palestinian territory on Wednesday, as the military pressed its assault on Gaza City from where hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee.

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that around one million people lived in Gaza City and its surroundings, where it has declared a famine.

The Israeli military says roughly 550,000 people have since fled the city and moved southward, while Gaza's civil defence agency, puts the number at around 450,000.

Thaer Saqr, 39, told AFP on Wednesday he had left the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City the day before to head southwards with his wife, children and sister.

"The tanks on the coastal road... opened fire on us, and my sister was killed," he said.

Saqr said he returned to Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital and "will not leave, even if they kill us all."

"I appeal to the world: help us. I say to Israel: you want us to evacuate, but how can we when we have no shekels, no transportation, and no place?"

The civil defence agency said that "hundreds of families" had been sleeping on the ground for days after fleeing from northern Gaza, unable to secure temporary shelter.

Pitiful sight

The civil defence said Israeli forces killed 40 people in attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, including 22 killed by three air strikes on a warehouse sheltering displaced people near the Firas market in Gaza City.

The agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, said the dead included six women and nine children.

When asked for comment by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "looking into it."

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military.

AFP footage following the attack showed a scene of devastation, with Palestinians combing through large piles of rubble and warped metal as two men carried away a body wrapped in tattered blankets.

In the aftermath, sobbing women knelt over their loved ones, hugging their lifeless bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

At least six bodies were laid out on the ground, including two the size of children.

Mohammed Hajjaj, who lost his relatives, told AFP that "heavy bombing" hit the building while people were asleep.

"We came and found children and women torn apart. It was a pitiful sight."