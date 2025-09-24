‘India mostly with us’: Zelensky responds to Trump’s 'primary funders of war' remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to challenge US President Donald Trump's claims about who is funding Russia's war in Ukraine, asserting that India is 'mostly' with Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelensky clarified that while there are some concerns related to India’s energy ties with Russia, the country generally supports Ukraine.

“I think India is mostly with us. Yes, we have some questions regarding energy, but I believe President Trump can manage it,” Zelensky said. He acknowledged the complications stemming from India's ongoing energy trade with Russia but expressed hope that New Delhi would eventually shift its stance.

“With Europe building closer and stronger relations with India, I believe we must do everything to keep India engaged. I’m confident they will reconsider their approach to the Russian energy sector,” Zelensky added. However, he noted that the same optimism could not be applied to China.

“With China, it’s more difficult, because today, it’s not in their interest to stop supporting Russia,” he explained.