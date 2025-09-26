Least we could do for his love for peace: Pakistan PM Sharif on nominating Donald Trump for Nobel Peace prize

UNITED NATIONS: Describing Donald Trump as "a man of peace", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said his country nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize for his "outstanding contribution" to promote peace in South Asia following the conflict with India.

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Sharif referred to the 'Operation Sindoor' launched by India in May in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump's bold and visionary leadership. We express our deep appreciation to him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire," Sharif claimed.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.

"In recognition of President Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do. I think he truly is a man of peace," Sharif said.