Tens of thousands protest in Berlin and call for end to the Israel-Hamas war

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the German capital on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The demonstrators called for a conclusion to the Israel-Hamas war, shouting slogans like “free, free Palestine,” and they demanded an end to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Around 50,000 people took part in the march through Berlin's downtown area, according to police. About 1,800 law enforcement officers were deployed to monitor the demonstrators. The protesters also called for a halt to German arms exports to Israel and demanded European Union sanctions against Israel, German news agency dpa reported.

Last month, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany wouldn't authorize any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza “until further notice." The country has balked at supporting sanctions against Israel.