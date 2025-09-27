Airstrikes and shooting kill at least 57 people in Gaza as Israel ignores demands for a ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 57 people across Gaza, health officials said Saturday, as international pressure grows for a ceasefire but Israel's leader remains defiant about continuing the war.

Among the dead were those hit by two strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp — nine from the same family in a house and, later, 13 in the same camp, including women and children, according to staff at al-Awda Hospital, where the bodies were brought. Five others were killed when a strike hit a tent for the displaced, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the dead.

Israel’s army said they were not aware of anyone being killed by gunfire Saturday in southern Gaza, and didn’t provide immediate comment about the airstrikes.

The director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City told The Associated Press that medical teams there were concerned about Israeli “tanks approaching the vicinity of the hospital,” restricting access to the facility where 159 patients are being treated.

“The bombardment has not stopped for a single moment," Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya said.

He added that 14 premature babies were treated in incubators in Helou Hospital, though the head of neonatal intensive care there, Dr. Nasser Bulbul, has said that facility's main gate was closed because of drones flying over the building.