Iran weighs confrontation or diplomacy after UN sanctions reimposed over its nuclear program

Iran considers withdrawing from treaty

Iran tried a last-ditch diplomatic push at the UN General Assembly in New York this week, but efforts by its officials, as well as China and Russia, failed to stop the sanctions.

Speaking to the Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated with Iranian state television, lawmaker Ismail Kowsari said Parliament would discuss withdrawing from the nuclear treaty. Nonproliferation experts fear such a move could see Iran follow a path first laid down by North Korea, which said it abandoned the treaty before obtaining nuclear weapons.

Kowsari however said it wouldn't mean Iran would go for the bomb. Such a move would need the approval of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian diplomats have long pointed to Khamenei’s preachings as a binding fatwa, or religious edict, that Iran won’t build an atomic bomb.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued his own warning to those who would honor the UN sanctions as the chamber began meeting Sunday. “We announce that if any country wants to take action against Iran based on these illegal resolutions, it will face serious reciprocal action from Iran, and the three European countries that are the initiators of this illegal action will also face our reaction,” Qalibaf said without elaborating, according to a report by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Parliament soon after entered a closed session, without any formal announcement on what, if anything, was decided.

Iran warns against any military attack

Leaders in both Iran's regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard both issued statements Sunday, warning that their forces were ready for any possible attack. Concerns have grown among the public that Israel could launch a new attack in the wake of the sanctions.

Israel's Foreign Ministry applauded the sanctions being reimposed.

“The goal is clear: prevent a nuclear-armed Iran,” the ministry said. “The world must use every tool to achieve this goal.”

France, Germany and the United Kingdom triggered “snapback” over Iran 30 days ago, citing Tehran's restrictions of monitoring its nuclear program and the deadlock over its negotiations with the US.

Iran further withdrew from the International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring after Israel’s war in June, which also saw the US strike nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.