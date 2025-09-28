What to know about Iran's nuclear program as UN reimposes 'snapback' sanctions

DUBAI: United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program were reimposed Sunday, putting Tehran under new pressure as tensions remain high in the wider Mideast over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

At the U.N. General Assembly this week in New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tried a last-minute diplomatic push to stop the sanctions. However, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei boxed in their efforts by describing diplomacy with the United States as a “sheer dead end.”

Meanwhile, efforts by China and Russia to halt the sanctions failed Friday.

A 30-day clock for the sanctions started when France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Aug. 28 declared Iran wasn't complying with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Tehran has argued without success that the deal was voided by the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under President Donald Trump's first administration. Since then, Iran has severely restricted required inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, particularly after the 12-day war Israel launched on Iran in June. That war saw both the U.S. and Israel bomb key Iranian nuclear sites.

“We don’t think it can impact the people of Iran, especially the people of Iran’s determination to defend their rights,” Araghchi said Friday in New York about the sanctions, despite the pressure already on the country's economy. “The question is, what it impacts is diplomacy. It closed the way of diplomacy.”

Here's what to know about Iran's nuclear sites, “snapback” sanctions and other issues raising tensions between Iran and the West.

What is ‘snapback’ and how does it work

The “snapback” process, as it is called by the diplomats who negotiated it into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, was designed to be veto-proof at the U.N. Security Council and took effect 30 days after parties to the deal told the Security Council that Iran was not complying. It again froze Iranian assets abroad, halted arms deals with Tehran and penalized any development of Iran’s ballistic missile program, among other measures.

The power to impose “snapback” would have expired Oct. 18, which likely prompted the European countries to use it before they lost the measure. After that, any sanctions effort would have faced a veto from U.N. Security Council members China and Russia, nations that have provided support to Iran in the past. China has remained a major buyer of Iranian crude oil, something that could be affected if “snapback” happens, while Russia has relied on Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

Why the West is worried about Iran’s nuclear program

Iran has insisted for decades that its nuclear program is peaceful. However, its officials increasingly threaten to pursue a nuclear weapon. Iran now enriches uranium to near-weapons-grade levels, the only country in the world without a nuclear weapons program to do so.

Under the original 2015 nuclear deal, Iran was allowed to enrich uranium up to 3.67% purity and to maintain a uranium stockpile of 300 kilograms (661 pounds). The IAEA put Iran's stockpile just before the war at 9,874.9 kilograms (21,770.4 pounds), with 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That would allow Iran to build several nuclear weapons, should it choose to do so.

U.S. intelligence agencies assess that Iran has yet to begin a weapons program, but has “undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device, if it chooses to do so.”