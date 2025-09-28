Pakistan showcases rare earth minerals to Trump, seeks US investment amid oil deal scepticism

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir presented US President Donald Trump with a wooden box containing rare earth minerals during a White House meeting on Thursday. The hour-and-a-half-long meeting, also attended by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscores Islamabad’s push to leverage its mineral wealth to attract American investment and strengthen ties with Washington.

Sharif praised Trump’s global peace efforts and thanked him for the July trade agreement, which includes a 19% tariff on Pakistani imports and provisions for US assistance in developing Pakistan’s oil reserves. He invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, mining, minerals, and energy sectors, emphasizing that foreign investment could help Pakistan overcome its long-standing financial crisis.

The rare earth minerals presentation follows a USD 500 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) and Missouri-based US Strategic Metals to set up a poly-metallic refinery in Pakistan. The project will focus on exporting minerals such as antimony, copper, gold, tungsten, and rare earth elements. A second agreement was signed between Pakistan’s National Logistics Corp and Portugal’s Mota-Engil Group, covering engineering and construction projects.