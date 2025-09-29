One killed, 17 soldiers taken hostage during violent protests over fuel prices in Ecuador

QUITO: A protester was killed and 17 soldiers taken hostage during demonstrations in northern Ecuador Sunday, according to accounts from both sides of the clash, as tensions flared over a sharp rise in fuel prices.

The country's largest Indigenous rights organization -- known by its acronym Conaie -- had called for an indefinite national strike to oppose right-wing President Daniel Noboa's move to slash fuel subsidies, which drove up the price of diesel from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon (48 cents to 74 cents per liter).

Conaie said Indigenous community member Efrain Fuerez, 46, was "shot three times" and died in hospital in Cotacachi, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Quito.

Ecuador's police and armed forces have not commented on the allegation.

A video shared by Conaie on X show a group of soldiers kicking two men on the ground, one apparently injured and the other trying to help him.

"We hold Daniel Noboa responsible, we demand an immediate investigation and justice for Efrain and his community," the group said.

Later that day, the Ecuadoran armed forces in the same city accused protesters of injuring 12 soldiers and holding 17 others hostage.