Iran envoy backs India’s call for restraint, urges global condemnation of US, Israel military action

NEW DELHI: With the West Asia conflict entering its fifth week, Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Monday welcomed New Delhi’s call for dialogue and restraint, saying countries like India can play a “highly effective role” in easing tensions.

At the same time, Fathali said Iran expects “all independent and freedom-seeking countries” to explicitly condemn what he described as military actions by the United States and Israel.

He alleged that these actions violated Iran’s sovereignty and targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, residential areas and economic assets.

On economic engagement, the envoy underlined that regional connectivity initiatives such as the Chabahar Port should not be impacted by unilateral sanctions. His remarks came after the United States extended a conditional sanctions waiver for the project until April 26.