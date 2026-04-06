US, Iran explore 45-day ceasefire proposal: Report

The United States and Iran are engaged in discussions over a proposed 45-day ceasefire framework that could potentially pave the way toward a longer-term resolution to ongoing hostilities, according to a report by Axios.

Citing four sources familiar with the matter from the US, Israel, and the region, the report said the talks are being facilitated through intermediaries from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey.

Communication between the two sides has also reportedly taken place via indirect messaging channels, including exchanges involving US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Despite the diplomatic activity, sources described the likelihood of securing even a preliminary agreement within the next 48 hours as low.

The report also noted that Iranian officials have conveyed concerns through mediators, emphasizing that they want to avoid a scenario similar to past ceasefire arrangements in Gaza and Lebanon, where temporary truces were followed by renewed military action.

The Associated Press, citing two Mideast officials, also reported that both the countries have received the proposal.