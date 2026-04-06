'Whole region going to burn as you follow Netanyahu's commands': Iran slams Trump's threat

Hours after US President Donald Trump made an expletive-filled threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, Tehran hit back, warning that the US president was dragging his country into a ‘living hell’ and risking a wider crisis across the Middle East.

"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands. Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes," Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted shortly after Trump's abusive-laden threat to Iran.

He added that the only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.