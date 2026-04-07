Russia, China veto watered-down UN resolution aimed at reopening Strait of Hormuz

UNITED NATIONS: Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz that had been repeatedly watered down in hopes those two countries would abstain.

The vote — 11-2, with two abstentions from Pakistan and Colombia— took place just hours before an 8 p.m. Eastern deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the strategic waterway or face attacks on its power plants and bridges. One-fifth of the world's oil typically passes through the strait, and Iran's stranglehold during the war has sent energy prices soaring. "Failing to adopt this resolution sends the wrong signal to the world, to the people of the world," Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain's foreign minister, said after the vote — "the signal that the threat to international waterways can pass without any decisive action by the international organization responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security."

It's doubtful the resolution introduced by Bahrain, even if it had been adopted, would have impacted the war, now in its sixth week, because it was been significantly weakened to try to get Moscow and Beijing to abstain rather than veto it.

The initial Gulf proposal would have authorized countries to use "all necessary means" — U.N. wording that would include military action — to ensure transit through the Strait of Hormuz and deter attempts to close it.

The United States, which had supported the draft from its original form, assailed the countries that objected to the resolution.

"No one should tolerate that they are holding the global economy at gunpoint," Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said of Iran, "but today, Russia and China did tolerate it." He said in his statement: "They sided with a regime that seeks to intimidate the Gulf into submission, even as it brutalizes its own people during a national internet blackout, for daring to imagine dignity or freedom."