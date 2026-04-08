Iran Guards say have 'no trust' in US, 'finger on trigger'

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday that they had "no trust" in promises from the United States despite a two-week ceasefire deal, adding that their "finger was on the trigger".

"The Iranian nation's dedicated guards are listening to the orders of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Holiness Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and their finger is on the trigger," read a statement on their Telegram channel.

Calling on Gulf countries to end their "cooperation" with the United States, the Guards added: "The enemy has always been deceitful, and we have no trust in its promises, and we will respond to every aggression at a greater level."

On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in an 11th-hour bid to avert US President Donald Trump's all-out destruction threat.