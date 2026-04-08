Iran Guards say have 'no trust' in US, 'finger on trigger'

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Tuesday that they had "no trust" in promises from the United States despite a two-week ceasefire deal, adding that their "finger was on the trigger".
"The Iranian nation's dedicated guards are listening to the orders of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Holiness Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, and their finger is on the trigger," read a statement on their Telegram channel.
Calling on Gulf countries to end their "cooperation" with the United States, the Guards added: "The enemy has always been deceitful, and we have no trust in its promises, and we will respond to every aggression at a greater level."
On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire in an 11th-hour bid to avert US President Donald Trump's all-out destruction threat.
Trump later told reporters that the ceasefire was a 'total and complete victory' for Washington.
The US agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and in return, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes.
Iran also proposed a 10-point plan for securing an end to the war, which Trump said was "workable". While the plan could form the basis of potential negotiations later this week, it includes several sticking points that Washington has previously said were unfeasible.
The plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions," according to a statement released by the Islamic Republic.