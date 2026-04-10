Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills 10 security personnel

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike, one of multiple on the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on Friday, killed at least 10 State Security personnel, a source from the government agency told AFP, as Lebanon prepared to start ceasefire talks with Israel.

Naim Qassem, head of Iran-backed party and armed group Hezbollah, called on the Lebanese state to stop giving "free concessions" to Israel, with the two governments due to begin negotiations next week to end the war that has left nearly 1,900 people in Lebanon dead.

The government banned Hezbollah's military activities at the beginning of the latest war with Israel in March and is moving towards bilateral negotiations with Israel despite the opposition of Hezbollah, which is represented in the cabinet and parliament.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said "enemy warplanes launched a series of heavy strikes" on Nabatiyeh, including one in the vicinity of the government complex hitting the State Security office.

An AFP photographer saw extensive damage at the site, where a fire was still raging.

Diplomatic scramble

As the government prepared for talks with Israel in Washington, outside the auspices of the US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Qassem called on officials "to stop offering free concessions" and described Israel's military campaign as a failure.

"The Israeli enemy has failed on the battlefield... It has been unable to carry out the ground invasion it repeatedly announced," he said, adding that "the resistance will continue until the last breath".

More than 300 people, mostly civilians according to a Lebanese military source, were killed in a wave of simultaneous Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday despite the announcement hours earlier of a truce between the United States and Iran, with Israel and the US saying it did not apply to Lebanon.

Iran has insisted on including Lebanon in its ceasefire negotiations with the US.