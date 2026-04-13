Pope Leo begins African tour under shadow of Trump's ire

ALGIERS: Pope Leo XIV began a landmark visit to Algeria Monday in the first trip to the Muslim-majority country by a pontiff that risked being overshadowed by criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Shortly before leaving Rome, the US-born pope became the target of public criticism from Trump, who railed against Leo's comments calling for an end to violence in the Iran war.

The pope told reporters aboard the papal plane that he had "no intention to debate with" Trump, adding that he was "not a politician".

Trump had said he was "not a big fan of Pope Leo", and accused him of "toying with a country (Iran) that wants a nuclear weapon".

Leo landed in the capital Algiers shortly before 0900 GMT and was expected to pay tribute to victims of Algeria's war of independence from France (1954-1962).

His two-day visit to Algeria, which Archbishop of Algiers Jean-Paul Vesco said aimed to "build bridges between the Christian and Muslim worlds", also kicked off the pontiff's African tour.

'Precious opportunity'

The visit was also infused with personal significance for the pope as Algeria was the home of Saint Augustine (354-430), whose spiritual legacy permeates Leo's pontificate.

The influential Christian theologian laid the foundations for the 13th century Augustinian order to which Leo belongs, one based on communal living and service.