Made progress in Iran talks, next move up to Tehran: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said Washington had made “a lot of progress” in recent talks with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, adding that it was now for Tehran to take the next step.

The remarks came after a 21-hour round of negotiations between the two sides in Islamabad over the weekend ended without an agreement, with the United States maintaining that Iran was unwilling to forgo its right to enrich nuclear fuel.

“I wouldn't just say that things went wrong. I also think things went right. We made a lot of progress,” Vance told Fox News.

“They moved in our direction, which is why I think we would say that we had some good signs, but they didn't move far enough,” he said.

Vance, who led the US delegation that included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, held discussions with an Iranian team comprising Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He said that if US “red lines” regarding Iran’s nuclear programme were met, a deal could still be possible.

“Then this can be a very, very good deal for both countries.”

“Whether we have further conversations, whether we ultimately get to a deal, I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table,” Vance said.