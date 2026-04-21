US puts negotiations with Iran on hold as ceasefire deadline nears

ISLAMABAD: Last-minute ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran looked uncertain Tuesday as a two-week truce was set to expire and both countries warned that, without a deal, they were prepared to resume fighting.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, expected to lead U.S. negotiators if talks continue, called off a trip to Pakistan, a U.S. official said. And Iran said it hadn't decided whether to participate.

Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, worked intensively late Tuesday to get both sides to agree to a second round of ceasefire talks, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The ceasefire was set to expire Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iran’s state TV there has been “no final decision” on whether to attend because of “unacceptable actions" by the U.S., apparently referencing its recent blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

As Vance put on hold traveling for more ceasefire talks, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for consultations about how to proceed, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations,

The official cautioned that Trump could change his mind on negotiating with Iran at any minute, and declined to predict what would happen if the current ceasefire expires without another meeting in Islamabad but noted that Trump retains options short of restarting airstrikes.

Trump says he doesn't favor extending ceasefire

Both sides remain dug in rhetorically. Trump has warned that “lots of bombs” will “start going off” if there’s no agreement before the ceasefire deadline, and Iran’s chief negotiator said that Tehran has “new cards on the battlefield” that haven't yet been revealed.

An aerospace commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to destroy the region's oil industry if war with the United States resumes. Gen. Majid Mousavi told an Iranian news site that “if southern neighbors allow the enemy to use their facilities to attack Iran, they should say goodbye to oil production in the Middle East region.”

The ceasefire, which began April 8, could be extended if talks resume, though Trump said in an interview Tuesday with CNBC: “Well, I don't want to do that.”

"We don’t have that much time,” Trump said, adding that Iran “had a choice” and “they have to negotiate.”

White House officials have said that Vance would lead the American delegation, but Iran hasn't said who it might send. Iranian state television on Tuesday broadcast a message saying that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far.”