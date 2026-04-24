Iranian foreign minister to travel to Pakistan for talks on ceasefire with US

Iran's state media on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the West Asia conflict.
"Iran's Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow," the official IRNA news agency said, after a Pakistani official disclosed the visit.
"The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran," it added.
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Araghchi’s trip to Pakistan and whether a US delegation would also travel there, reported the Associated Press.
Earlier, Iran confirmed that Araghchi had held phone calls with Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir as well as the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, both of whom played a key role in earlier mediation.
The Pakistan capital has been gearing up for an anticipated second round of talks between the US and Iran, but it was not clear whether Araghchi and the delegation accompanying him would meet any US officials.
Islamabad had a heavy security presence on Friday, with checkpoints around the city and road closures in the "red zone" surrounding the expected negotiation venue.
Pakistan has emerged as the lead mediator in efforts to end the US-Iran war, but following a marathon first session of talks on April 11 Tehran has so far declined to send a delegation to Islamabad for a second round.
It was not clear whether US Vice President JD Vance or other senior US administration officials were set to return to Pakistan, weeks after he announced he was leaving without a deal.
US logistics and security teams are present in Islamabad, the Pakistani official source said.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)