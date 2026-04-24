Iranian foreign minister to travel to Pakistan for talks on ceasefire with US

Iran's state media on Friday confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would travel to Pakistan, which has been mediating between the Islamic Republic and the United States in a bid to end the West Asia conflict.

"Iran's Foreign Minister will begin a regional tour on Friday evening, April 24, travelling to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow," the official IRNA news agency said, after a Pakistani official disclosed the visit.

"The purpose of this trip is to hold bilateral consultations, discuss ongoing developments in the region, and review the latest situation regarding the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran," it added.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Araghchi’s trip to Pakistan and whether a US delegation would also travel there, reported the Associated Press.

Earlier, Iran confirmed that Araghchi had held phone calls with Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir as well as the country's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, both of whom played a key role in earlier mediation.