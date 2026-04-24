Severly wounded Mojtaba Khamenei delegates power to generals as military takes control of Iran: Report

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is currently governing from an undisclosed hideout while struggling to recover from catastrophic injuries sustained in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike, according to an extensive report by The New York Times. The report, which draws on interviews with six senior Iranian officials, Revolutionary Guard members, and individuals close to the leadership, suggests that the younger Khamenei is physically incapacitated and increasingly dependent on a circle of hard-line military generals who have effectively seized control of the state’s decision-making apparatus.

According to the The New York Times, the medical reality for the man selected to lead the Islamic Republic is dire. Since the February 28 bombing of his father’s compound, an attack that reportedly killed his father, wife, and son, Mojtaba Khamenei has remained in deep hiding. He is said to be surrounded by a dedicated team of medical staff, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is a heart surgeon.

The airstrikes reportedly left him with severe burns to his face and lips, making it nearly impossible for him to speak or record public video addresses. The report further says that the leader has undergone three surgeries on one leg and is awaiting a prosthetic, while also undergoing rehabilitation for a hand injury.