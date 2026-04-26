World leaders express shock over gunfire incident at annual White House correspondents’ dinner

World leaders expressed shock and disbelief after a suspected shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old engineer and computer scientist from California, opened fire during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

President Trump, his wife, Melani and Vice President JD Vance were immediately rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. Other cabinet members and dignitaries were safely evacuated, unharmed.

Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and a uniformed Secret Service officer who was struck in his vest was taken to the hospital. He is presently doing well.

Shooter Cole Tomas Allen has been detained and will face charges Monday in federal court.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington overnight."

"Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Starmer wrote on X on Sunday.