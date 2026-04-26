World leaders express shock over gunfire incident at annual White House correspondents’ dinner

World leaders expressed shock and disbelief after a suspected shooter, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old engineer and computer scientist from California, opened fire during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.
President Trump, his wife, Melani and Vice President JD Vance were immediately rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. Other cabinet members and dignitaries were safely evacuated, unharmed.
Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and a uniformed Secret Service officer who was struck in his vest was taken to the hospital. He is presently doing well.
Shooter Cole Tomas Allen has been detained and will face charges Monday in federal court.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington overnight."
"Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Starmer wrote on X on Sunday.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara were shocked by the attempted assassination of Trump.
"We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong," Netanyahu wrote on X.
"We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action," he added.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, said he was relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed.
"I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi wrote on X.
The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe.
"Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Carney wrote on X.
The Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, wrote on X that it is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. "We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," Sheinbaum added.
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, condemned the attack that took place against the President (Trump). Violence is never the answer. Humanity will only move forward through democracy, coexistence, and peace," Sanchez wrote on X.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote he was "deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident."
"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being," Sharif wrote on X.
US President Donald Trump expressed that he believed the incident was unlikely in relation to the Iran war. However, he said that the attack would not stop him from winning the war. "The people that make the biggest impact are the ones who are pursued by such attackers," he remarked.
This shooting marks the latest security breach involving the President, who survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.
With inputs from AFP