Iranian MP says Pakistan 'not a credible mediator'; accuses Islamabad of siding with 'Trump's interests'

An Iranian lawmaker has raised doubts over Pakistan's role as a mediator in the ongoing talks between Iran and the US aimed at a solution to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and member of Parliament from Dashtestan, alleged that Pakistan always takes US President Donald Trump's "interests into account". He added that Islamabad" do not say a word against the Americans' wishes."

In a post on X, Rezaei said that although Pakistan is a “good friend and neighbour,” it lacks the credibility required for mediation in the talks. He added that Islamabad "is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations".

Rezaei said Pakistan was unwilling to tell the world that the US had initially accepted its proposal but later went back on its word. He added that they also did not acknowledge that Washington had made commitments on issues such as Lebanon and blocked assets, which it failed to fulfil. "A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side," he said.