Iranian MP says Pakistan 'not a credible mediator'; accuses Islamabad of siding with 'Trump's interests'

An Iranian lawmaker has raised doubts over Pakistan's role as a mediator in the ongoing talks between Iran and the US aimed at a solution to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and member of Parliament from Dashtestan, alleged that Pakistan always takes US President Donald Trump's "interests into account". He added that Islamabad" do not say a word against the Americans' wishes."
In a post on X, Rezaei said that although Pakistan is a “good friend and neighbour,” it lacks the credibility required for mediation in the talks. He added that Islamabad "is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations".
Rezaei said Pakistan was unwilling to tell the world that the US had initially accepted its proposal but later went back on its word. He added that they also did not acknowledge that Washington had made commitments on issues such as Lebanon and blocked assets, which it failed to fulfil. "A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side," he said.
Rezaei's remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to keep peace talks on track. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is now in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. He recently visited Pakistan and said the engagements were “very productive,” involving substantive consultations with Pakistani officials.
Araghchi’s visit to Russia is part of a broader diplomatic push to align positions with key partners.
Meanwhile, Iran has offered the US a new proposal to de-escalate regional tensions.
According to a report by news outlet Axios, the proposal outlined a framework "to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage." The proposal "focuses on solving the crisis over the strait and the US blockade first," the report said, citing a US official and two sources with knowledge.