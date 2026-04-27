UAE slams Gulf allies over 'weak' response to Iran's retaliatory attacks

DUBAI: A senior United Arab Emirates official on Monday criticised the country's Gulf allies over their response to Iranian retaliatory attacks in the region following the Israeli-US strikes that launched the Middle East war.

Presidential advisor Anwar Gargash said the Gulf states had supported each other logistically in the crisis, but he lambasted their political and military response.

"The GCC's stance was the weakest historically, considering the nature of the attack and the threat it posed to everyone," Gargash said, referring to the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council.

Gargash said he "expected such a weak stance from the Arab League", the 22-member organisation of Middle East and North African nations based in Cairo.

"But I don't expect it from the GCC, and I am surprised by it," he told a conference in Dubai.