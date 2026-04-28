'Iran is in state of collapse': Trump says Tehran requested US to open Strait of Hormuz

Trump met top security advisers on Monday to discuss Iran’s proposal after Tehran sent “written messages” to Washington via Pakistan outlining its red lines, including on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

The proposal is “being discussed,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

The plan would reportedly involve Tehran easing its blockade of the strait and Washington lifting retaliatory restrictions on Iranian ports, while broader negotiations continue, including over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, said Trump signalled during Monday’s meeting that he was reluctant to remove the Strait of Hormuz from negotiations without resolving the nuclear issue. His next steps remain unclear.

Iranian defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said Washington “must abandon its illegal and irrational demands.”

"The United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policy to independent nations," he said, according to state TV.

Asked about the proposal, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News it was “better than what we thought they were going to submit,” but questioned its credibility.

"They're very good negotiators," he said, "and we have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point."

Pakistan, which previously hosted an initial round of US-Iran talks, has so far been unable to secure a second round after weekend efforts failed. Trump has said that if Iran wants talks, “they can call us.”

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations said Tehran would require guarantees that the United States and Israel would not launch further attacks if it is to provide security assurances for the Gulf.

(With inputs from AFP)