Israel says it has serious concerns with Hamas disarmament deal

TEL AVIV: Israel has shared "serious security concerns" with the White House regarding the proposed disarmament deal with Hamas, an Israeli official told The Associated Press on Sunday in some of the first public comments since US President Donald Trump announced the agreement earlier this week.

Doron Spielman, spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's office, told the AP that Israel's intelligence assessment is that Hamas remains committed to rebuilding its military rather than genuinely demilitarizing. He said the Israeli military would not withdraw from Gaza, where it controls more than 60% of the territory, before Hamas disarms.

"Our assessment is that if we redeploy before Hamas is truly disarmed, it will quickly expand its presence throughout Gaza, rebuild its terrorist infrastructure, once again threaten Israeli communities, and seek to carry out another Oct. 7-style attack," he said.

"Disarming means physically giving up the weapons. Nothing less," Spielman said.

His comments come days after Hamas said that it would begin disarming as part of the US -brokered ceasefire signed nine months ago to end the nearly three-year-long conflict. It marks a potential breakthrough in ending the conflict, but many hurdles, conditions and long timelines remain.