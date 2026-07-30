Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill four, including two children

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency and two hospitals said Israeli attacks on Thursday killed four people across the Palestinian territory, including two children.

A ceasefire remains in place between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, but it has not halted the violence in Gaza, and efforts to secure a lasting agreement to end the war have stalled.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told AFP that "four martyrs, including two children, and a number of wounded were transported following Israeli airstrikes" across the Gaza Strip.

One Palestinian was killed and 10 others were wounded in an airstrike near a camp for displaced people next to Gaza City's Yarmouk Stadium, according to the civil defence agency.

In a separate incident, Nasser Hospital, in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis, told AFP that its emergency service had received two people including an eight-year-old girl, as well as three wounded.

The casualties came after "an Israeli helicopter strike targeted the tent of the Balawi family west of Khan Younis," the hospital said.