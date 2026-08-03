World

Argentina leader doubles down on calling Brazil's president a 'thief'

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations over Milei's speech, which also took aim at a Brazilian Supreme Court justice.
Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated accusations against his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on August 3, 2026, calling him a “thief” and “corrupt,” one week after his remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two South American giants.
Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated accusations against his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on August 3, 2026, calling him a “thief” and “corrupt,” one week after his remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two South American giants.Photo| AFP
AFP
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BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's President Javier Milei renewed his war of words against leftist Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday, after sparking a diplomatic spat last week by calling him a criminal.

"He's a thief, he's corrupt, he's been convicted of theft and corruption, he's been in prison, so it's true that we can call him a convict," Milei said of Lula during an interview on LN+.

The libertarian Argentine leader made similar remarks during a speech in Brazil last weekend supporting Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula's right-wing opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations over Milei's speech, which also took aim at a Brazilian Supreme Court justice.

Buenos Aires later sought to play down the spat with its largest trade partner, with presidential spokesperson Adrian Ravier saying it was a matter of "ideological and political differences."

Asked on Sunday why he had such aggressiveness towards Lula, Milei retorted: "Don't you think it's aggressive when someone steals from you? Calling a thief a 'thief' is far less serious than the act of stealing itself."

"They released him (Lula) because of an administrative error, not because he's innocent. Therefore, he's a thief and a corrupt official," the Argentine leader insisted.

"I'm doing this because I'm a champion of the ideals of freedom," he added.

Lula, who was previously president from 2003-2010, spent 580 days in jail beginning in April 2018 after being convicted in the sprawling Operation Car Wash anti-corruption probe.

He was freed after his conviction was overturned on procedural grounds, with the presiding judge also later ruled to have been biased.

Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated accusations against his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on August 3, 2026, calling him a “thief” and “corrupt,” one week after his remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two South American giants.
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Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated accusations against his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on August 3, 2026, calling him a “thief” and “corrupt,” one week after his remarks sparked a diplomatic crisis between the two South American giants.
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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
President Javier Milei