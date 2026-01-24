Brazil's Lula accuses Trump of seeking to forge 'new UN' with 'Board of Peace'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Donald Trump on Friday of trying to create "a new UN" with his proposed "Board of Peace."

The veteran leftist joins other world leaders who have avoided signing up for Trump's new global conflict resolution organization, where a permanent seat costs $1 billion and the chairman is Trump himself.

"Instead of fixing" the United Nations, "what's happening? President Trump is proposing to create a new UN where only he is the owner," Lula said.

Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos Thursday, joined on stage by leaders and officials from 19 countries to sign its founding charter.

Lula defended multilateralism against what he called "the law of the jungle" in global affairs.