Brazil does not want 'new cold war', says President Lula; urges US to treat all countries equally

NEW DELHI: Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday urged the United States not to spark a “new Cold War” and called for all countries to be treated equally, signaling a desire to reset relations ahead of a planned visit to Washington next month.

“I want to tell US President Donald Trump that we don’t want a new Cold War,” Lula said at a press conference in New Delhi, where he wrapped up a three-day visit to India. “We don’t want interference in any other country, we want all countries to be treated equally.”

Lula said his upcoming agenda with Trump would focus on trade, immigration, investment, and academic partnerships. Relations between Brasília and Washington have been tense over recent months, with disputes ranging from tariffs on Brazilian exports to disagreements on foreign policy.

The remarks came shortly after the US Supreme Court ruled six to three on Friday that a 1977 law used by Trump to impose tariffs on foreign goods “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs” on individual countries. Trump subsequently said he would replace those measures with 15% levies under a different statute.