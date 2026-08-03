Jailed ex-leader Maduro welcomes 'any path to dialogue' in Venezuela

Caracas: Venezuela's imprisoned former leader Nicolas Maduro on Sunday welcomed "any path to dialogue," ahead of a US-backed meeting in the coming week between representatives of the Latin American country's interim government and opposition leaders.

The leftist Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in a US military raid in January and are being held in a New York detention center awaiting trial on charges related to drug and firearms trafficking. They have pleaded not guilty.

"We welcome any path to dialogue that helps consolidate peace, coexistence, and reconciliation among Venezuelans," read a message posted on the official Telegram account of the deposed president.

"To speak of a national renaissance as a common goal is to speak of mutual respect for diversity, of inclusion for everyone," he added.

It was not immediately clear how Maduro, 63, posted his message from his jail cell, but the former strongman leader is in regular contact with his lawyers as he awaits trial in US federal court.

His son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, who is a lawmaker, reposted the former president's message on X.