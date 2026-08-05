El-Sayed wins Michigan Democratic primary for US Senate in major victory for progressives

DETROIT: Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan's Democratic nomination for US Senate, narrowly defeating US Rep. Haley Stevens in a victory for the party's progressive wing in a battleground state.

The real test of El-Sayed's and progressives' strength will now come in a November matchup against Mike Rogers, a former congressman who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. The seat is pivotal to Democrats' chances of flipping the Senate and El-Sayed will face the challenge of uniting a divided Democratic base after a bruising primary.

The race remained tight throughout Tuesday night, with a winner not declared until Wednesday morning. In his final remarks at a primary night party before the race was called, El-Sayed said "tomorrow we begin to mend fences."

Stevens called El-Sayed to concede Wednesday, and she issued a statement saying she would back El-Sayed's candidacy. "I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election," she said.

Stevens added, "This was a thorough and rigorous campaign that brought out the full span of views within the Democratic Party — and that is why we have primaries."

Progressives have been gaining strength this year

El-Sayed's win represents a significant shift for the Democratic Party.

In 2018 he lost the gubernatorial primary to now-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by 21 percentage points.

El-Sayed, a former health official, campaigned on "Medicare for All," halting military aid to Israel and campaign finance reform. He had support from progressive leaders including Sen. Bernie Sanders and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who framed the race as a grassroots-focused movement and a broader fight against the establishment and big-money spending.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, another progressive leader who endorsed El-Sayed, said the race "should be a wake-up call to the Washington Democratic establishment."

"He was running against a lot of Washington insiders as well as parts of the Michigan Democratic establishment. And he won," said Van Hollen.

"That's an incredible story."

"Congratulations to him," said Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat whose retirement spurred the contentious primary to replace him. Peters had endorsed Stevens.

Now comes the more difficult challenge for Democrats: uniting the party to defeat Rogers, for whom Republicans have already reserved large sums of money ahead of the general election. Democrats consider the seat a must-win if they are to flip control of the Senate this year.