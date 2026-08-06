'All about survival': For Iranians, normal life becomes a luxury amid war, sanctions

TEHRAN: Mahzad Azari has to choose between food and transportation, between learning English and new eyeglasses, as five months of war with the United States take a financial toll on Iranians.

Azari, who works at a small shop in Tehran, says she has put off normal purchases and little pleasures such as visiting a cafe, with soaring prices, slowing business and months of conflict squeezing household budgets.

"I have to cut back on one thing in order to afford something else," the 21-year-old told AFP.

"If I use Snapp (a ride-hailing app) one day, I won't be able to afford lunch that day... If I replace the lenses of my glasses, I can't go to my class."

For many Iranians, such trade-offs have become a daily reality to navigate Iran's worsening economy, battered by decades of international sanctions and further pressured by the US-Israeli war that erupted on February 28.

Davood, 23, a vegetable and fruit vendor, says he has cut back on holidays and meeting friends at weekends as he can no longer afford them.

"Sometimes we used to go to northern Iran with friends... we can't really go anywhere anymore," he told AFP at his shop in northern Tehran.

For Fahimeh, who works two jobs, going out to eat has become a luxury out of reach.

"Before the war, I used to enjoy going to watch a movie or dining out, or getting some Italian takeaway, but since then it has become all about survival," the 29-year-old said.