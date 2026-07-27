Days disrupted: Across the world, Iran war's effects trickle into everyday life one human at a time

His blue tractor still needs fuel. What has changed is how Enzo Garbaglia buys it.

For years, the farmer outside Rome bought gasoline in bulk, bringing home 1,500 to 2,000 liters (400–530 gallons) at a time and storing it for the season ahead. Now he buys only enough to keep the tractor moving.

Fuel is only the beginning. Irrigation costs more. Fertilizer costs more.

Garbaglia tries to shield customers, but many are struggling too. They buy less, produce goes unsold and prices fall. By the time he brings his harvest to market, a day’s work yields little profit, if any.

Across the 105-year-old family farm, there are other signs of sacrifice and strain. The machines Garbaglia uses to harvest potatoes are the same ones he has relied on for years. There is no money to replace them. At home, the family avoids unnecessary expenses. Even a few weeks off in the summer to recover from long days in the fields is a luxury.

His children do not plan to take over the farm. For a time, his daughters seemed poised to continue the family tradition. Their farm-to-table shop drew customers from Rome and the surrounding coast. But after years of struggle, they concluded farming no longer offered a future and walked away. The decision hurt but he was also relieved they had chosen a different path.

Now, Garbaglia is left tending the land his family has worked for over a century, driven by passion for farming, loyalty to customers and pride in offering quality.

But he knows what comes next. The family business will likely end with him.

“One hundred and five years of history can’t be sold," he says. “When it ends, it ends. That’s it.”