Voting for seven seats in so-called PoK legislative Assembly polls postponed amid law and order concerns

Amid a volatile law-and-order situation, the voting for seven of the 11 seats in the third phase of polls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, scheduled for August 10 has been postponed for an indefinite period.

After the first and second phases of the polls, which were marred by violent protests, were held on July 27 and August 2 respectively, voting was scheduled on Monday for 11 constituencies of Poonch Division in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

There are a total of 45 seats on which polls are being held for the so-called Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

"The electoral process in seven constituencies of Poonch district and Sudhnoti's Pallandri will not be held on August 10," the PoK's Election Commission said in a statement.

"However, polling for three constituencies of Bagh district and one in Haveli will be held on August 10 as per schedule", it said.

"We have received a report from the home secretary there that shows concerns over the law-and-order situation in some areas of Poonch district and Pallandri district. The next date for the polls on these constituencies will be announced later," the statement said.