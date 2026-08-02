PTI states so-called legislative polls in PoK as 'mockery' and 'theatrics', calls for boycott

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged for total boycott of the so-called legislative assembly elections in PoK, claiming that elections processes are'nt transparent and was conducted amid institutional violence against protesters.

In a series of posts on X, PTI shared a video by Secretary General, Mir Atiq ur Rehman, addressing the current situation in the region, the deaths of unarmed Kashmiris during the unrest, and the party's decision to boycott the elections.

Rehman described the elections in PoK as "the worst kind of mockery," saying that "the theatrics in the state, which is the base camp for the freedom movement, must end."

The PTI leader also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in PoJK and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alleging that both governments portray Kashmiris as "traitors" for political gains.

Rehman said that the party's decision to boycott the elections, taken by its central political committee and leadership, "truly represents Kashmiri thinking."