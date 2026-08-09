Shanghai cancels 1,300 flights as China prepares for Typhoon Dolphin

BEIJING: Shanghai's two airports canceled more than 1,300 flights and authorities relocated some 300,000 people in surrounding regions as China prepared for Typhoon Dolphin, after the storm brought heavy rains to northern Taiwan.

The outer bands of the storm on Saturday hit northern Taiwan, including the capital Taipei, bringing rain. Some Taiwanese airlines also canceled their flights to China Sunday.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were estimated at about 162 kilometres per hour (101 mph) as of Sunday morning. It is bringing heavy rains, creating a risk of severe flooding as well as landslides and is expected to hit Zhejiang province and northern parts of neighboring Fujian province late Sunday.

Forecasters in China predicted that areas could see 200-400 mm (7.9–15.7 inches) of rainfall over the next few days. Authorities are warning of severe landslide risks in Zhejiang.

Shanghai's Hongqiao and Pudong airports respectively also canceled about 60% of Sunday's expected flights, according to the Paper, Shanghai's state media.

On Saturday evening, authorities in Zhejiang evacuated some 390,000 people in the city of Taizhou. Authorities in Shanghai evacuated some 30,000 plus from riskier areas.

Zhejiang authorities also suspended all water-based activities, including ferries and cruises.