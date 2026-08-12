Colombia quake rescue efforts enter 'final phase' as death toll hits 239

BOGOTA: Colombia on Wednesday declared three days of mourning for victims of an earthquake that killed 239 people, as rescuers entered what officials called the final phase of the search for survivors.

Monday's magnitude 7.4 quake, the strongest to hit Colombia this century, devastated towns across the coffee-growing west, leaving at least 3,700 families homeless, according to the national disaster management agency.

The government said flags would be lowered to half-staff on official buildings and at Colombian embassies abroad "in honor of all the dead."

In the cities of Pereira and Cali, emergency crews laboured through the night with cranes, dogs and heavy machinery in the hunt for survivors, while volunteers formed human chains to clear debris by hand.

Rescuers pulled 32-year-old Daniela Largo alive from the rubble of a Pereira hotel after 35 hours trapped, offering a rare sign of hope as the window for finding survivors narrowed.

"We were losing hope and then we received a call," her mother Sandra Milena Perez told AFP. A local resident heard cries for help beneath the rubble and joined neighbors in removing debris before professional rescuers arrived, she said.

"I thank him with all my heart because thanks to him today we are happy... a son is waiting for her at home," Perez said.

On Thursday morning rescue teams will approach a grim landmark.

"We're entering the final phase of the first 72 hours," Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said Wednesday, referring to the period when survivors are most likely to be found alive beneath rubble.

"That doesn't mean there won't be survivors afterwards, but it is more difficult," he said.

Rescuers are not giving up hope just yet.

Veteran volunteer Julio Cesar Pineda said teams still believed survivors could be found beneath the rubble despite dwindling odds.

"These are critical hours because two days have already passed," he told AFP. "I know that today and tomorrow we will pull people out alive."