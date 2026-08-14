Hopes fade in Colombia as window to find quake survivors shuts

CALI: Hopes faded and camps housing Colombian quake victims grew on Thursday, as the critical 72-hour window for finding people alive closed for good.

Some 377 people are missing after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, while at least 273 are dead and over 3,800 are injured, official figures show.

The strongest quake to hit Colombia this century devastated the western cities of Cali and Pereira and destroyed almost 13,000 homes across the coffee region and along the coast.

Some of the thousands of families made destitute sought refuge in makeshift camps popping up in Cali's streets and parks.

Maria Rodriguez, 72, lost the apartment she had saved for her entire life.

Cradling a cup of coffee, she gazed at her decimated home from the soccer pitch where she has bedded down with her husband, 76.

"We wonder what aid we're entitled to, whether they're going to relocate us somewhere else, because this is going to last a long time," she told AFP.