OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT for Teens' amid legal pressure

OpenAI introduced a new version of its marquee ChatGPT chatbot Tuesday designed exclusively for teens, with stronger safeguards and monitoring, after facing criticism and legal complaints that it drove some users to suicide.

Dubbed "ChatGPT for Teens," the modified parameters automatically deploy for any user who registers as aged 13 to 17 or is detected to be underage by the company through usage patterns or account age.

Most of the safeguards utilised in the ChatGPT for Teens model already existed for ChatGPT accounts belonging to minors, such as restrictions when dealing with content related to self-harm, violence, eating disorders and graphic sexuality.

The program also offers more frequent break reminders, blackout "quiet hours" and Study Mode, which responds to users with guiding questions instead of popping out direct answers "to help teens understand the material," according to OpenAI.

Other restrictions in the ChatGPT for Teens model include preventing the chatbot from suggesting it has personal feelings for the user or that it possesses its own consciousness, and some modalities such as voice mode are disabled.