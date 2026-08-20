Pakistan's top court returns govt's review petition seeking modification of its order on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday returned a review petition filed by the government seeking modification of its order to shift jailed former premier Imran Khan to a private hospital for treatment.
The apex court on Tuesday directed that 73-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad “within the next two days”, and he shall remain there until the next hearing on September 16.
The government first announced it would implement the order but later filed a petition in the apex court, seeking a review and recall of its order.
According to reports, the court's registrar's office returned the petition, citing incomplete paper books as the reason.
The government is expected to file a fresh plea after making changes and addressing the deficiencies, according to informed sources.
However, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said the state withdrew the review petition after objections.
“There is no excuse whatsoever for not complying with the SC order of Aug 18. Imran Khan sahib must be transferred to Shifa International Hospital forthwith. Today is the day,” he said.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed issued the interim directions and the deadline to shift Khan would expire at midnight.
Khan’s party has threatened to file a contempt of court petition against the government on Friday if he is not admitted to hospital by Thursday 11.59 pm.
The party's warning came hours after the apex court returned the government's review petition.
The court order followed months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, and repeated allegations of being denied access to adequate medical care.
"The Supreme Court had ordered that Imran Khan must be shifted to Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, within two days (by Thursday midnight). However, the order has yet to be implemented. If he is not shifted by 11.59 pm tonight, the court itself can initiate contempt of court proceedings and rightly so,” the party said in a statement.
“If the Supreme Court does not, PTI’s legal team has prepared a petition that will be filed tomorrow morning," it said, adding that the top court’s order is mandatory.
One of the main concerns in Khan’s case was an eye condition. The former cricketer-turned-politician was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment -- right central retinal vein occlusion -- came to light in late January.
Demands to move him to a private hospital intensified since then. His relatives and party colleagues have repeatedly alleged human rights violations, and accused the authorities of restricting his access to adequate medical care, family visits and legal counsel.