Pakistan's top court returns govt's review petition seeking modification of its order on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday returned a review petition filed by the government seeking modification of its order to shift jailed former premier Imran Khan to a private hospital for treatment.

The apex court on Tuesday directed that 73-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad “within the next two days”, and he shall remain there until the next hearing on September 16.

The government first announced it would implement the order but later filed a petition in the apex court, seeking a review and recall of its order.

According to reports, the court's registrar's office returned the petition, citing incomplete paper books as the reason.

The government is expected to file a fresh plea after making changes and addressing the deficiencies, according to informed sources.

However, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said the state withdrew the review petition after objections.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for not complying with the SC order of Aug 18. Imran Khan sahib must be transferred to Shifa International Hospital forthwith. Today is the day,” he said.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed issued the interim directions and the deadline to shift Khan would expire at midnight.